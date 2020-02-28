|
Stewart was born on February 7, 1972, in Los Angeles, CA. His parents were Daniel Barton Sr., and Neva Newton Barton. His siblings are Ramon Barton, Jeanette Deschillie, Ronald Barton, and Daniel Barton Jr.
Stewart graduated from San Pasqual Valley High School. He was employed at Paradise Casino as a Surveillance Shift Supervisor since 1996. He enjoyed reading and was a super fan of the Star Wars Franchise. He was a wonderful person who was funny, loved to laugh, and always helped his friends and loved ones. This is the way!
Stewart is survived by his siblings Ramon (Wanda) Barton of Winterhaven, CA, and Jeanette (Jerome) Deschillie of Upper Fruitland, NM, and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his beloved parents Daniel and Neva Barton, Brothers Ronald Barton and Daniel Barton Jr., and nephew Emilio Alberts.
Services will be held at Yuma Mortuary on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. Cremation services will follow at the Quechan Big House at 5:00 p.m., on the Quechan Indian Reservation.
Pallbearers will be Sergio Barton, James Barton, Joseph Barton, Nathan Deschillie, and Abram Lima. Honorary Pallbearers are Ramon Barton, Jerome Deschillie, Adrian Alberts, Benjamin Martinez, Peter Alonso Jr., Norman Osborne, and Gordon Osborne.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 28, 2020