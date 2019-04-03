Home

Summer (Hall) Presley


Summer passed away on March 20, 2019 in Pensacola, Florida. She was born in Yuma, Arizona on November 5, 1978.

Summer spent 4 years in U.S. Air Force; she was a Registered Nurse and worked in Pensacola, Florida.

She is survived by her husband, Jason and her 2 children, Aleksa and Avery, her mother, Sharon, step-father, John and her sister, April.

Memorial services will be at Saint John Newmann Roman Catholic Church on Friday, March 5, 2019 at 10:00 am with reception to follow at the Church at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Summer's name to .
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 3, 2019
