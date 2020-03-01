|
At 8:16 am on the 22nd of February 2020 Susan Ann Strickland completed her sojourn with us and returned home.
She was born on September 20, 1948 at King Daughters Hospital in Columbia, Tennessee, with her twin sister, Barbara Ann Whitwell, to Rose Anna Schuster and Leonard Lawrence (Arthur) Gates. After the death of their mother, the sisters and older brother were adopted and raised by John I. and Virginia M. Vernon.
Susan was very active in Church, Lodge and tribal activities during her time with us. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ and was attending the Licking, Missouri congregation.
She was a full time mother and wife and is survived by her husband of 53 years Vernon W. Strickland, and her four children, twelve grandchildren and two g-grandchildren.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Sonshine and Rainbow Day School at the Licking Church of Christ.
A memorial celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 from 1:00 PM-5:00 PM at Fox Funeral Home, 128 S. Main St., Licking, MO 65542. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 1, 2020