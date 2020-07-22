Susan Mae Evans (Klovstad) died peacefully on July 18th, 2020, at her home in Yuma, AZ with her family at her side. She dealt with cancer in the same way she handled all of life's challenges, with grace, persistence and optimism.



Susan was born on April 30, 1953, in Malta, MT to wonderful parents who stressed the importance of education. She was her high school's Salutatorian, and after raising her children, earned a B.A. and a Master of Library Science degree, graduating with highest honors.



For over 30 years, Susan worked for the Yuma County Library District, where she ascended to the Director position and oversaw a terrific expansion which included the construction of five new libraries. "It's my dream job," she would say, as she loved being surrounded by books. Susan is grateful for the efforts of everyone she worked with to transform and grow Yuma's library program, now a source of pride for citizens county-wide.



Susan's greatest strength may have been her unwavering positive attitude, never letting difficult circumstances diminish her will or spirit. She loved traveling to Hawaii and taking cruises, toying with kitchen gadgets while testing recipes from her cookbook collection and relaxing with a magazine in her beautiful home.



Susan leaves behind a loving family, to whom she provided constant support, encouragement, and love. To her long-time romantic partner, Mark Williamson, she was a pillar of strength and comfort. In the eyes of her sons, Bart and Brent, she was a remarkable role model and a hero. To her sisters, Diane and Deb, and brothers, Jack and Jim, she was a person of kindness and integrity and she will be missed greatly by all.



A celebration of Susan's life will be held amongst family in Malta, MT.

