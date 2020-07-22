1/1
Susan Mae Evans
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Susan Mae Evans (Klovstad) died peacefully on July 18th, 2020, at her home in Yuma, AZ with her family at her side. She dealt with cancer in the same way she handled all of life's challenges, with grace, persistence and optimism.

Susan was born on April 30, 1953, in Malta, MT to wonderful parents who stressed the importance of education. She was her high school's Salutatorian, and after raising her children, earned a B.A. and a Master of Library Science degree, graduating with highest honors.

For over 30 years, Susan worked for the Yuma County Library District, where she ascended to the Director position and oversaw a terrific expansion which included the construction of five new libraries. "It's my dream job," she would say, as she loved being surrounded by books. Susan is grateful for the efforts of everyone she worked with to transform and grow Yuma's library program, now a source of pride for citizens county-wide.

Susan's greatest strength may have been her unwavering positive attitude, never letting difficult circumstances diminish her will or spirit. She loved traveling to Hawaii and taking cruises, toying with kitchen gadgets while testing recipes from her cookbook collection and relaxing with a magazine in her beautiful home.

Susan leaves behind a loving family, to whom she provided constant support, encouragement, and love. To her long-time romantic partner, Mark Williamson, she was a pillar of strength and comfort. In the eyes of her sons, Bart and Brent, she was a remarkable role model and a hero. To her sisters, Diane and Deb, and brothers, Jack and Jim, she was a person of kindness and integrity and she will be missed greatly by all.

A celebration of Susan's life will be held amongst family in Malta, MT.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun on Jul. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
14 entries
July 23, 2020
Brent and Bart, my heart breaks for you. I know how much you love and admire your mom. Let your hearts be filled with memories of her strength, joy, and love. My sincere condolences to you.
Waylon
Friend
July 23, 2020
Susan was like a great rock standing at the edge of the ocean. You could only imagine her enduring forever. The thought of her being gone is utterly hard to believe or accept. May she fly high enjoying the pleasures of heaven. We will all miss you.
Rand Lee Alkire
Coworker
July 22, 2020
y condolences to all her family. Susan was a great and loving person. It was my pleasure working with her. I will miss her may she R.I.P
Elvia Cox
Coworker
July 22, 2020
As a close friend of Brent Evans I had the opportunity and pleasure to spend some quality time with Susan, a very peaceful and positive person.
My condolences to Brent and the whole family.
Let’s pray for her and always remember her smile and ways to deal with life...
Thiago Dutra
Friend
July 22, 2020
John and I wish to extend our condolences to Susan's family. John worked with her and I met her while serving on the Friends of the Library board. A lovely and kind spirit. She will be missed.
Kathy and John Coultas
Friend
July 22, 2020
Bart and Brent my heart breaks for you. I will always remember your mom as being so incredibly kind and sweet, even when we were rowdy teenagers. Sending so much love to your family.
Kori Sprintz
Friend
July 22, 2020
I have
lost a true friend. I will always miss Susan, her humor and her direct way to make her point, her optimism, and her genuine caring.
Carla Peterson
Friend
July 21, 2020
Susan impacted many lives for the best. My condolences to the family.
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Bart & Brent, I am so sorry for your loss. I pray for comfort for you both. She touched a lot of lives, mine included. She will be so missed.
Carol Finfrock
Coworker
July 21, 2020
I was privileged to work with Susan for nearly 18 years, and to also enjoy her friendship during those years. She was a joy, and will be missed by everyone that was blessed to know her.
Lana Heston
Friend
July 21, 2020
My condolences to Susan's family. She was a kind a fair woman. I loved taking library training trips with her.
Audrey Alvarado
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Sue was the most positive and caring person I've ever met.
Anne Ruggles
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Susan was one of the best bosses I ever had. Was blessed to work with her almost 10 years at the library. Incredibly sorry to hear of her passing, my thoughts and prayers to her family. David Monypeny
David Monypeny
Coworker
July 21, 2020
Susan fue una persona maravillosa que todos aqui en la Main biblioteca la vamos a extrañar. Era una persona que nos savia escuchar y nos tenia una paciencia muy grande. Siempre estaras en nuestros recuerdos y corazon. Descansa en paz Susan.
Lydia Payan
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved