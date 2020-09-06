1/1
Suzanne M. Garcia
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Suzanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Our mother, Suzanne, was born in Yuma to citrus grower, Marie Carr (Lopez) and Dwight L. Crowe. She was a 1963 graduate of Kofa High School.

Mom was a country girl raised among citrus groves, helping with the chickens, pheasant, and bees her mother kept. She was an amazing cook and baker known for her homemade cookies, breads, and blackberry pies. She loved books and puzzles and had an enviable collection of both.

Mom was the family caregiver. Her children's fierce protector, confidant, and supporter. We look back fondly on shopping trips, luncheons, and trips to the library and book shops. She absolutely adored her grandchildren and was a besotted and generous Nana.

Though we miss her every day, we take comfort in knowing she is no longer in pain, and reunited in peace and eternal rest with our sister, Christy. Our mother was preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Christine.

She is survived by her daughters, Jeannine Garcia, Michele (Ted) Gonzales, and son, Christopher Garcia; as well as, her grandson, Jack Tucker, granddaughter Emily Gonzales, and nephew, Dan Lopez (of Phx.).

Do not worry. We carry on with your strength.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved