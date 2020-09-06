Our mother, Suzanne, was born in Yuma to citrus grower, Marie Carr (Lopez) and Dwight L. Crowe. She was a 1963 graduate of Kofa High School.



Mom was a country girl raised among citrus groves, helping with the chickens, pheasant, and bees her mother kept. She was an amazing cook and baker known for her homemade cookies, breads, and blackberry pies. She loved books and puzzles and had an enviable collection of both.



Mom was the family caregiver. Her children's fierce protector, confidant, and supporter. We look back fondly on shopping trips, luncheons, and trips to the library and book shops. She absolutely adored her grandchildren and was a besotted and generous Nana.



Though we miss her every day, we take comfort in knowing she is no longer in pain, and reunited in peace and eternal rest with our sister, Christy. Our mother was preceded in death by her youngest daughter, Christine.



She is survived by her daughters, Jeannine Garcia, Michele (Ted) Gonzales, and son, Christopher Garcia; as well as, her grandson, Jack Tucker, granddaughter Emily Gonzales, and nephew, Dan Lopez (of Phx.).



Do not worry. We carry on with your strength.

