|
|
Sylvia Linden passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Sylvia was born on September 26, 1943 in Datteln, Germany to Wilhelm and Meta Pulvermacher. Sylvia graduated from Med Tech College in Essen, West Germany and came to the United States in 1965 to work at Hartford Memorial Hospital at Havre de Grace, Maryland, as a Blood Bank Manager. She met Dr. Ralph Linden at Johns Hopkins Univ. Hospital. They married in 1969 and moved first to Seattle and then made their home in Yuma, Arizona.
As a member of the Yuma County Medical Society Auxiliary, Sylvia and the Auxiliary were involved in many community projects. During her term as President, Sylvia was instrumental in raising the funds and in establishing hospice services in Yuma. She was a member of the Hospice Board of Directors and its president for two years while remaining a hospice volunteer for several years.
Sylvia belonged to the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Also, she and Dr. Linden were involved in the Rotary Foreign Exchange Student program and hosted students from Germany, Yugoslavia, Argentina and Bosnia/Herzegovina in their home. When the student from Bosnia had her country involved in a terrible civil war when she was scheduled to return home, Sylvia involved the community and was instrumental in getting a scholarship for her at AWC.
Sylvia operated the Yuma Gymnastic Center from 1975 to 1982 and from 1986 to 2014 was a Family Service Counselor at Johnson's Mortuary Desert Lawn Memorial Park, where she helped many Yuma families with final arrangements for their loved ones. The many families she helped really appreciated her empathy and tact.
Sylvia will be remembered as a wonderful wife, beloved mother and grandmother and faithful, caring and generous friend. She will be greatly missed!
Sylvia was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ralph Linden, her parents and her sister. Karin Schilling.
She is survived by her two daughters, Tanya Linden (Jesse Luna) and Julie Linden. Also, her three grandchildren, Tanner and Rylee Denton and Romy Luna and her sister, Heidemarie Teeter and her two children.
As per Sylvia's wishes, there will be no final service.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 12, 2020