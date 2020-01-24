|
|
Tannessa Deloria Rodriguez-Phillips, 35, of Somerton, died Jan. 16, 2020, at Yuma Regional Medical Center.
Born April 17, 1984, in Yuma, she worked for the Cocopah Tribe. She attended Sherman Indian High School in Riverside,CA. Tannessa was a loving and caring person. She enjoyed visiting friends and family. She enjoyed listening to music. Her main concern in life was her children. She will be deeply missed in all her antics and cheerful personality.
Tannessa Deloria Phillips-Rodriquez; is survived by her wife (Vanessa Rodriguez-Phillips of Yuma, AZ), children Kayden Siren, Cesar Gaona, and Taliah Siren. Her mother Winifred Hayes, siblings: Jimmy Phillips, Woodrow Phillips Sr, Loren Phillips Sr, George Hayes III, Jeremy Hayes, Douglas Hayes III, Vanessa Phillips, Justina Miller, Audrey Miller; nephews: Mcteveus Kenton, Woodrow Phillips Jr, Loren Phillips Jr, Jaylon Phillips, Felix Phillips, Little Wolf Phillips; nieces: Ashley Kenton, Chrislyn Kenton, Antonia Kenton, Chelsea Miller, Justice Phillips, Naomi Phillips; Rosie Phillips, Jazmyn Phillips, Talon Talkalai, numerous cousins.
Tannessa is preceded in death by her father Douglas L Hayes Sr, grandparents Harry Phillips Sr, Deloria Jim. Aunts Lorelei Phillips, Harriet Phillips; uncle Harry Phillips Jr.;.
Funeraria Del Angel is handling arrangements. Services will be at the West Cocopah Reservation on January 24, 2020, starting at 5:00pm and ending at 5:00am Saturday January 25, 2020.
Pallbearers will be: Dale Jim Sr, Dale Jim Jr, Joseph Jim, Epifano Diaz, Daren Hayes, Julian Brown, Ivan Miller. Honorary Pallbearers are: Eugene Jim, Eric Jim Sr., Sidney May Sr., Dwight May, Wallace May, Martin Keyoite Jr, Larry Phillips, Ruben Jones, Desmond Jim, Woodrow Phillips Sr., Jimmy Phillips, Loren Phillips Sr., Jeremy Hayes, George Hayes III, Douglas Hayes III, Mcteveus Kenton, Brandon Phillips, Harry Phillips III, Reginald Phillips, Maurice Phillips, Mario Vasquez, Stephen Vasquez, Anthony Phillips Jr, Allen Phillips, Alex Phillips, Corine Barley, Corinthian Barley Jr, Zane Barley, John Sanchez, Dominic Dugan, Damian Dugan, Mathew Brown.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Jan. 24, 2020