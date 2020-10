Taurino Gonzales, 72, of Yuma, died Oct. 3, 2020, in Gilbert, Ariz.



A supervisor at Amigo Farms, he was born July 30, 1948, in Guadalajara, Mexico.



A wake will be held Monday at Desert Valley Mortuary Chapel from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m. Mass will take place Oct. 13 at St. John Neumann Roman Catholic Church at 11 a.m. with burial at Sunset Vista Cemetery.



Desert Valley Mortuary is handling arrangements.

