Teddy Reed Downing
1953 - 2020
On May 1st 2020, Teddy Reed Downing, 66, peacefully passed after fighting cancer.

He is survived by, wife Robin, children Heather and Trevor Richardson, Jenifer and Chris Tatum, Thomas Downing and 8 grandchildren. Brother Bill Downing, nephew Nathan Downing and a large host of relatives and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

He will never be forgotten.

Published in Yuma Sun on May 22, 2020.
