On May 1st 2020, Teddy Reed Downing, 66, peacefully passed after fighting cancer.
He is survived by, wife Robin, children Heather and Trevor Richardson, Jenifer and Chris Tatum, Thomas Downing and 8 grandchildren. Brother Bill Downing, nephew Nathan Downing and a large host of relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
He will never be forgotten.
He is survived by, wife Robin, children Heather and Trevor Richardson, Jenifer and Chris Tatum, Thomas Downing and 8 grandchildren. Brother Bill Downing, nephew Nathan Downing and a large host of relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
He will never be forgotten.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun on May 22, 2020.