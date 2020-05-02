Terence Robert Rutledge
1942 - 2020
Terence Robert Rutledge, 77, of Yuma, died April 21, 2020, at Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Born April 29, 1942, in The Dalles, Ore., he was a transportation trucker and a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

All Saints Cremation & Memorial Chapel is handling arrangements, including cremation.

Published in Yuma Sun from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
