Teresa Arreguin, 78, of Yuma, died Oct. 17, 2020, at Yuma Regional Medical Center.



A homemaker, she was born Oct. 8, 1942, in Abasolo, Guanajuato.



A visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at Johnson Mortuary Chapel, with rosary at 7:30 p.m. Mass will be 11:30 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, with buial to follow at Desert Lawn.

