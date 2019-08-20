Home

Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
1550 S. 14th Avenue
Yuma, AZ
Thaddeus Grenville Baker


1922 - 2019
Thaddeus Grenville Baker was born in Ambrose, North Dakota on May 4, 1922. He was the youngest of seven children. The family moved to St. Paul, Minnesota when Thadd was a boy.

Thadd attended the University of Minnesota. His studies were interrupted by WW II when he enlisted in the Navy. While in the service he was a Communications Officer on the staff of General MacArthur. Following the war, he returned to the university and graduated in 1946. While working in Washington D.C. he met and married Mary Ann Lund. They moved to Colorado so that Thadd could attend the University of Colorado, Boulder Law School. The couple moved to Arizona and built their life there.

After being recalled to the Korean war, they ended up in Yuma. Thadd and Mary Ann had four boys. Thadd built a thriving legal practice specializing in water rights. Two cases took him before the Supreme Court of the United States. His work had a profound impact on the Yuma Mesa Irrigation District

Outside of his law practice, Thadd enjoyed a variety of interests: golf, tennis, snow skiing, water skiing, sailing, hunting and fishing. He was enthusiastic about classical music, art and gourmet cooking.

He and Mary Ann loved to travel and over the years managed to cover much of the globe.

Thadd lost his wife of 59 years to cancer in 2007. In 2012, he found a new partner, marrying Sally Houston. They shared many good times in his final years.

Thadd is preceded in death by; Mary Ann and his son Thaddeus G. Baker Jr. He is survived by; wife Sally, three sons, 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday August 31 at 10:00am at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, located at 1550 S. 14th Avenue, Yuma, Arizona 85354.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Aug. 20, 2019
