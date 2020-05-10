Thelinda Loveless
1956 - 2020
Thelinda Loveless of Yuma, age 63, passed away from cancer on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Born in Midland, Texas, Thelinda lived in Yuma for the past 27 years.

She graduated from Monahans High School in Monahans, Texas, and received a B.A. degree in vocational Home Economics from Texas Woman's University in Denton, Texas. She worked many years in the Houston area prior to moving to Yuma. She worked briefly for the Crane School District as a secretary before working for Pasquinelli Produce as an administrative assistant. At her passing she worked for AT Pancranzi Insurance as a receptionist. She was a devoted daughter and sister, a good loyal friend, and a loving aunt. She was an avid reader and collector.

She is preceded in death by her father, Bill, both sets of grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her mother, Mary Ellen, two sisters, Patti and Sarah, a brother, Paul, and 30 nieces and nephews.

Thelinda will be cremated by All Saints Cremation, and no memorial services are scheduled at this time due to COVID restrictions.

Published in Yuma Sun on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
Pat and family, I'm so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you all ❤
Valerie Phipps
May 9, 2020
My sincerest sympathies to Thelinda's family on her unexpected passing. She was indeed one of the sweetest, most delightful, genuine, kind, and sincere people ever. I will miss our collective birthday lunches with mutual friends, her warm Southern drawl welcome, sense of humor, and laughter. May your memories be a treasure and comfort in the days ahead. Heaven has truly received another angel. You all will be in my prayers.
Pamela Starkey
