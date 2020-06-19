Or Copy this URL to Share

Theodore F. Gaffin



Theodore F. Gaffin, 78, of Yuma, died June 12, 2020, in Yuma.



Born May 31, 1942, in Bronx, N.Y., he was a certified public accountant and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.



Johnson Mortuary is handling arrangements, with cremation at Desert Lawn.

