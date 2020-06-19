Theodore F. Gaffin
1942 - 2020
Theodore F. Gaffin

Theodore F. Gaffin, 78, of Yuma, died June 12, 2020, in Yuma.

Born May 31, 1942, in Bronx, N.Y., he was a certified public accountant and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

Johnson Mortuary is handling arrangements, with cremation at Desert Lawn.

Published in Yuma Sun from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
9287824384
