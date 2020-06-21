Theodore "Ted" Fisher Gaffin passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 12th, 2020 at the age of 78 due to complications from recently discovered cancer. He was born May 31st, 1942 in Bronx, New York to parents Samuel Fisher Gaffin and Dorothy Miller Gaffin. He resided in Yuma, Arizona since moving here in 1978.



He served in the United States Air Force before getting a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from the University of Oregon in 1970 and became a lifetime alumni. GO DUCKS!!! He then went on to become a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) which he continued to do until his retirement in 2015.



He always said it was his job in life to make people smile and laugh. He was very passionate about helping youth and in 1980 joined his first Optimist International club, the Sunrise Optimist club, and remained a member of that club as well as the Foothills Optimist club, East Valley Optimist club and the Centennial Optimist club. That led him to travel all over the world helping youth. Though he served almost every level of office from local club member to Optimist International Vice President he always said his favorite was as club President which he did 6 times for several different clubs. He served on numerous committees in the club, District, Optimist International and Optimist International Foundation level where he helped establish and fund a never-ending scholarship. He is also the only person in the history of the Arizona District of Optimist International to serve as Governor twice. His passion for Optimist International and helping youth led him to sponsor over 50 members into the organization and he helped organize more than 5 new clubs, assisting in many more. He lived by the Optimist Creed and the Star Thrower poem. He knew he couldn't help everyone but he truly did help everyone that he crossed paths with.



He also had a passion for golf and got the elusive hole-in-one on February 23, 2020 at the Yuma Golf and Country club. He was also a long term supporter of the Yuma Ballet and Yuma Community Theater.



He is survived by Sandra Williams; Brother John Gaffin; Daughters Laura Smith and Patricia McKerchie; 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded by his parents and Sister Barbara Engberg.



A celebration of life service will be planned at a later date.



In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Optimist International Foundation in his honor.

