Theresa Purcell Surguine was called to heaven on February 13, 2020 at her home in Prescott Valley, Arizona.
Theresa was born on October 12,1950 in San Francisco, CA. Her early years were spent there before her family moved to Palo Alto, CA, where she attended grade school and, in 1969, graduated from Holy Cross High School in Mountain View, CA. She attended various junior colleges and graduated from Chabot College in 1976 with a degree in Library Technology. In the early 1970's, Theresa worked at Stanford University in the library.
On August 7, 1976, she married Gregory Surguine in Palo Alto, CA. Theresa kindly asked Greg to take her to a place that was warm and he found the perfect place! They moved to Yuma, AZ, in 1977. Theresa took a job at Arizona Western College for a year. She then got a job at Kofa High School as a librarian technician where she spent the majority of her career. Theresa worked for Kofa High School for 35 years. Before her retirement, she became the Special Education Department's Administrative Assistant.
Theresa was the ultimate supporter, especially for her two daughters. She attended all games and events in which they were involved and made sure to share how proud she was of them. Theresa was also the best "Gam" to her two grandchildren whom she adored more than life itself.
Theresa is survived by her husband Gregory Surguine of Yuma, her daughters Monica Surguine and Allison McElwee (Travis) both of Prescott Valley, AZ, and her two grandchildren Clare and Liam McElwee. She is also survived by her six siblings, Regina Winner of Novato, CA, Veronica Hee (Patrick) of San Diego, CA, Kevin Purcell (Susan) of Los Gatos, CA, Mary Seabury (John) of Menlo Park, CA, Carl Purcell (Sarah) of Cook, NE, and Margreta Purcell (Mike Jawetz) of Palo Alto, CA, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Theresa is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Marguerite Purcell.
A church service will be held in her honor at
Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, in Yuma on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Donations may be made in her honor to: Ronald McDonald Charities, Foundation for Fighting Blindness, Yuma Community Food Bank or Red Cross Disaster Relief.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 8, 2020