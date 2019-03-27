Theresa "Terri" Williamson has spread her angelic wings to join our Lord in heaven on March 25, 2019 after a courageous battle with Triple Hit Lymphoma. Her life began on January 26, 1949 at Camp Hood, Texas with her late parents, John and Evelyn Williamson Jr.



As a proud 1967 Yuma High graduate Terri was active in cheerleading, journalism, and many school clubs. Terri always had a love of learning. She shared this love for thirty- four plus years educating many elementary students after earning her Bachelor and Master's degree from Northern AZ University while cheerleading at the collegiate level.



Terri could lose herself in a good book while she, herself was a published children's author. Terri's other interests included all forms of music and dance inclusive of weekly line dancing. Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority and the arts as in the paintings that adorn her home were two more of Terri's loves. She traveled with her sisterhood of friends within the United States and abroad.



Her greatest love was family. Number one is her surviving son, Steven Williams. The two shared many Diamondbacks games together along with their yearly trip to Hawley Lake for trout fishing.



Her surviving siblings John (Jamie) Williamson, Sharon (David) Haile, Cindy Williamson, Ginger (Robert) Rico, James Williamson, Tony (Charlen) Williamson are the ones Terri has shared many tears, laughter, challenges, and achievements.



Our family will miss her sweet, kind, and giving nature. Her fifteen nieces and nephews along with twenty-five great nieces and nephews will remember every birthday card she picked out especially for them and the Christmas ornaments she would give them yearly from her travels.



Per Terri's request there will be no services following her cremation. In remembering Terri, please give of yourself to the education of children.



Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal. Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary