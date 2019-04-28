Therole was born in Roll, Indiana. The family left the farm and moved to Brea, California in the early 1940's. Therole graduated from Brea Olinda Union High School in 1953.



In 1955 Therole met Sharon Miller and they were married in 1956. He served as a Reservist in the US Marine Corp. receiving an honorable discharge and was also an active member of the Masonic Lodge in Brea. Therole worked as a truck crane and heavy equipment operating engineer until his retirement in 1974 at which time the family moved to Yuma. Proud to be a Yuman, Therole loved to hunt dove and quail as well as big game and was an avid bass and crappie fisherman. In 1989 Therole helped to establish local chapter #590 of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA).



Therole and Sharon had two children, Robert and Coleen, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, with a seventh great-grandchild expected in November. Sadly, Coleen passed away in 2013.



The Memorial Service for Therole will be held at the Johnson Mortuary on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 11:00 am with a reception to follow at the Desert Aire Clubhouse.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Therole's name to the Arizona Game and Fish.



Therole's body was donated to Research for Life.