Thomas Dean Foster passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at home with his family by his side. He was born on December 15, 1958 in Lansing, Michigan.



Tom served in the U.S. Army for four years and then found his way to Yuma, Arizona where he worked at CEMEX for almost 30 years.



Tom loved his family, friends and his Harley Davidson.



He is survived by his wife, Donna; sons, Thomas and Beau, three granddaughters, one grandson and a grandchild on the way.



In lieu of a service we ask that you celebrate Tom's life with the people you love and that you remember him for his free spirit, "Cause I'm free as a bird now and this bird you can not change", words from one of his favorite songs, "Free Bird".



Tom's family is honored by the support of his friends and relatives shown at the end of his life. We thank you all for your love and support! God Bless each one of you!