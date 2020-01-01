Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Yuma Golf and Country Club
Thomas Hugo Blohm


1937 - 2020
Thomas Hugo Blohm Obituary
Thomas Hugo Blohm was born October 25, 1937 in Somerton, AZ. He passed on December 23, 2019 in his home with family by his side.

He is survived by his wife Debbie, children; Susan Eberhardt (Howard), Linda Bendix (Terry), Thomas Fredrick, step-children; Dustin Drumm (Stephanie), Amber Erling (Trent), grandchildren; Austin, Khali, Gus.

Thom was an outstanding YHS basketball and football player receiving a scholarship to Bringham Young University.

Coming from a family of 3 generations, farming was his passion. Frequent awards were given to him for high yields of production. Thom had a never ending desire to learn and experiment with new crops such as sesame, peanuts, okra, and guar. He was even featured on the cover of John Deere Tractor Magazine.

When 4H students had nowhere to raise livestock in Wellton, Thom allowed them to use his land so they could participate.

Besides golfing as a pastime, he was an avid fisherman sometimes called the "Fish Legend". Thom loved spending time with Debbie traveling in their motorhome.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Crossroads Mission.

A Celebration of Life will be January 10, 2020 at 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM at Yuma Golf and Country Club.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Jan. 1, 2020
