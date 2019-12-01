Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Vista Funeral Home, Cemetery & Crematory
11357 East 40th Street
Yuma, AZ 85367
(928) 248-8924
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Sunset Vista Funeral Home, Cemetery & Crematory
11357 East 40th Street
Yuma, AZ 85367
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Raymond Moore


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Raymond Moore Obituary
Thomas Raymond Moore was born December 19, 1936 in Temperance, Michigan to Clarence and Marcella Moore. He passed away peacefully at home in Yuma, Arizona on November 24, 2019 with his wife, Judy Moore, by his side.

We will remember his craftsmanship, sense of humor, support, and most importantly, his love and loyalty to his friends and family.

He had a passion for sports, camping and fishing, and had many tales to tell. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and uncle.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Moore, married 55 years ago in Brawley California; his sisters, Nora Allen of Tollhouse, CA.; his children, Kimberly and Phil Trueax of Arlington, WA., Pamela and Mitchell Townsell of Escondido, CA, Kevin Moore and Sara Foster of Valley Center, CA., 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased in death by his siblings, Colleen Britt and Robert Moore.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Sunset Vista Funeral Home 11357 E. 40th St., Yuma, AZ 85367.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Vista Funeral Home, Cemetery & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -