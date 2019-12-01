|
|
Thomas Raymond Moore was born December 19, 1936 in Temperance, Michigan to Clarence and Marcella Moore. He passed away peacefully at home in Yuma, Arizona on November 24, 2019 with his wife, Judy Moore, by his side.
We will remember his craftsmanship, sense of humor, support, and most importantly, his love and loyalty to his friends and family.
He had a passion for sports, camping and fishing, and had many tales to tell. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and uncle.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Moore, married 55 years ago in Brawley California; his sisters, Nora Allen of Tollhouse, CA.; his children, Kimberly and Phil Trueax of Arlington, WA., Pamela and Mitchell Townsell of Escondido, CA, Kevin Moore and Sara Foster of Valley Center, CA., 15 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased in death by his siblings, Colleen Britt and Robert Moore.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Sunset Vista Funeral Home 11357 E. 40th St., Yuma, AZ 85367.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Dec. 1, 2019