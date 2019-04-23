Home

Timothy M Brown


1986 - 2019
Timothy M Brown Obituary
Tim was born in Yuma, AZ on May 27, 1986. He attended Yuma high class of '04. A twin, loving dad, and awesome brother. He had a passion for skateboarding, loved nature, music. He also loved quality time with his family and friends, always with a smile and a joke to tell. Tim had a great sense of humor, he was hardworking, smart and very kind. We'll miss you brother, and you'll always be in our hearts.

He is survived by his daughter Aaliyah Brown, brother Daniel Brown, sisters Jessica Rhodes and twin Leslie Brown, and nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Cindy Brown and grandparents Don and Patricia Brown.

Funeral mass will be held at St. Francis Church in Yuma on Wednesday, April 24, at 4 PM. Followed by a Celebration of Life at Ocean to Ocean park at 6 PM. All are welcome.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 23, 2019
