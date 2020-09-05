Tom H. Snow, 69, passed away on 8/25/2020, in Yuma AZ. Born 5/1/1951 in Scarborough, ME to John H. Snow & Yvonne McKenzie.
A lifelong Scarborough resident, he was an avid NASCAR fan and loved music. He grew up working in his father's filling stations in Dunstan with his brother.
Over the years he worked in various industries as a mechanic including rubbish removal, commercial fishing, industrial cleaning, and asbestos removal. You frequently found Tom driving a car needing work, which he could fix, but would rather fix someone else's. He was known by many as the type to give the shirt off his back. Throughout his life he made several friends and felt blessed to have known and stayed connected to close friends Lee Leavitt, Vaux Sisk, Gwen Davis, and Richard Erickson. In recent years he met and befriended many people in the Yuma area. He enjoyed watching NASCAR on the weekends and always had plenty of food for all. He welcomed anyone to watch with him so long as you did not talk during it. Over the years he went to several tracks and loved to "tag the rookies" with a yellow stripe.
He is survived by his daughter Erica S. Downs and husband Tim of Scarborough, son, James Snow of Saco. 4 grandchildren, a great-granddaughter, mother of his children, Kaye Snow, and many cousins.
He was predeceased by his father, mother, stepfather (Bob McKenzie) and brother, Peter Snow.
A celebration of Life will be held at his Yuma residence in November with details to follow at a later time.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Scarborough Historical Society http://scarboroughhistoricalsociety.org/