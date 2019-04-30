Home

Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial Park
1415 South 1st Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-4384
Tony Gill
Tony Gill Jr. Obituary
Tony Gill Jr. passed away surrounded by his family on April 25, 2019 in Yuma, Arizona.

He liked to spend his free time fishing and hunting. Tony was a long time employee at Tanamuira and Antle in Salinas California and Yuma, Arizona.

Tony leaves behind his daughter, Lissa Gill; his son, Antonio (Alisha) Gill; 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Preceding Tony in death were his parents, Tony Gill Sr. and Lydia (Chata) Gill.

Services and viewing are Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Johnson Mortuary from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm, with Rosary at 7:00 pm.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 30, 2019
