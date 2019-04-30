|
Tony Gill Jr. passed away surrounded by his family on April 25, 2019 in Yuma, Arizona.
He liked to spend his free time fishing and hunting. Tony was a long time employee at Tanamuira and Antle in Salinas California and Yuma, Arizona.
Tony leaves behind his daughter, Lissa Gill; his son, Antonio (Alisha) Gill; 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Preceding Tony in death were his parents, Tony Gill Sr. and Lydia (Chata) Gill.
Services and viewing are Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Johnson Mortuary from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm, with Rosary at 7:00 pm.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Apr. 30, 2019