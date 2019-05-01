|
Tracey Hartt was born on March 20th, 1963 to parents Judith Prietta- Osborne and Emmett Hartt Sr. at Ft. Yuma Hospital in Winterhaven, California and was called home on April 27th, 2019.
Tracey enjoyed spending his time outdoors and loved to fish and hunt.
Tracey is preceded in death by his great grandmother, Josepha Hartt; great grandfather, Harry Hartt; grandmother, Phoebe Chavez; brother, Keith Cachora; great grandfather, Allen Chicken; great grandmother, Amy Help Chicken; grandmother, Amy Help Chicken II and grandfather, Robert Escalanti.
He is survived by his daughter, Felicia Hartt (John), three grandchildren of Moapa, Nevada; father, Emmett Hartt Sr.; mother, Judith Prietta- Osborne (Norman); brothers, Emmett Hartt Jr. (Sharon), Judas Hartt, Ira Hartt, Vincent Hartt; sisters, Mona Hartt, Fredina Medina (Jaime) and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 am and Services at 12:00 pm at Yuma Mortuary. Tribal Rites will follow on the Fort Yuma Indian Reservation Quechan Big House at 5:00 pm. Cremation will be on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 5:00 am.
Pallbearers will be Jared Hartt, Sonny Hartt, Cody Hartt, Mosais Comet, Ramon Soliz, James Robles Sr., Alvin Robles, Jaime Medina Sr., Jason Nerva, Johnny Ramirez, Edward Hill Sr.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Emmett Hartt Jr., Judas Hartt, Ira Hartt, Edward Livas, Eric Livas, Dustin Escalanti, Darrell Escalanti, Rocky Nerva, Garrison Yazzie, Farron Owl, Travis Owl, Martine De Prietta, Mario Prietta, David Prietta, Mike Throssell, Wendlen Golding, Gordon Osborne, Douglas Osborne and Norman Osborne.
Published in The Yuma Sun on May 1, 2019