Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-9865
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
View Map
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
View Map
Service
Friday, May 3, 2019
5:00 PM
Fort Yuma Indian Reservation Quechan Big House
Resources
More Obituaries for Tracey Hartt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tracey Hartt


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tracey Hartt Obituary
Tracey Hartt was born on March 20th, 1963 to parents Judith Prietta- Osborne and Emmett Hartt Sr. at Ft. Yuma Hospital in Winterhaven, California and was called home on April 27th, 2019.

Tracey enjoyed spending his time outdoors and loved to fish and hunt.

Tracey is preceded in death by his great grandmother, Josepha Hartt; great grandfather, Harry Hartt; grandmother, Phoebe Chavez; brother, Keith Cachora; great grandfather, Allen Chicken; great grandmother, Amy Help Chicken; grandmother, Amy Help Chicken II and grandfather, Robert Escalanti.

He is survived by his daughter, Felicia Hartt (John), three grandchildren of Moapa, Nevada; father, Emmett Hartt Sr.; mother, Judith Prietta- Osborne (Norman); brothers, Emmett Hartt Jr. (Sharon), Judas Hartt, Ira Hartt, Vincent Hartt; sisters, Mona Hartt, Fredina Medina (Jaime) and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Visitation will be on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:00 am and Services at 12:00 pm at Yuma Mortuary. Tribal Rites will follow on the Fort Yuma Indian Reservation Quechan Big House at 5:00 pm. Cremation will be on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 5:00 am.

Pallbearers will be Jared Hartt, Sonny Hartt, Cody Hartt, Mosais Comet, Ramon Soliz, James Robles Sr., Alvin Robles, Jaime Medina Sr., Jason Nerva, Johnny Ramirez, Edward Hill Sr.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Emmett Hartt Jr., Judas Hartt, Ira Hartt, Edward Livas, Eric Livas, Dustin Escalanti, Darrell Escalanti, Rocky Nerva, Garrison Yazzie, Farron Owl, Travis Owl, Martine De Prietta, Mario Prietta, David Prietta, Mike Throssell, Wendlen Golding, Gordon Osborne, Douglas Osborne and Norman Osborne.
Published in The Yuma Sun on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
Download Now