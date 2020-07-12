Travis Bean
February 11, 1977 - May 27, 2020
On May 27th, 2020 Dr. Travis Maclain Bean, an incredible, amazing and accomplished man passed away suddenly at the age of 43. Travis Bean was born in Lincoln NE on February 11th, 1977 to Michael Bruce and Debra Lynn Bean.
The family moved to Yuma, AZ in 1981 where he lived until graduating from Kofa High School in 1995. Travis then attended the University of Arizona in Tucson, AZ, where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Plant Science in 2000, Master of Science degree in Range Management in 2002. Eventually Travis earned his Doctor of Philosophy degree in Ecology and Management of Rangelands in 2014.
Travis joined the Botany and Plant Science department at the UC Riverside in 2014. There he developed a research and extension program focused on managing weedy and invasive plants in agriculture and wild land settings. He was a great contributor to weedy research and extension in California and western United States. His loss will be felt greatly by his friends and colleagues in the weed science community. In his personal life Travis liked the outdoors and felt most comfortable out in nature. He enjoyed hunting with friends and family. Travis was an avid reader for pleasure as well as for his profession. He was not afraid to try new things. He enjoyed brewing his own beer and wine, roasting coffee, and trying exotic foods that would make even the strongest stomach turn.
Travis will be remembered as a family man. Although he lived in California, he regularly had long conversations with his mom, dad, and brother. They could talk about anything in life, from struggles to dreams of the future. Through laughter and tears, agreeing and disagreeing there was always love and appreciation for one another.
Travis is survived by his father Michael (Maria) Bean of Yuma, AZ; his mother Debbie (Karl) Tanner of Dillard, OR; his brother Chadd (Trina) Bean of Peoria AZ; nephew Blythe and niece Bryntleigh of Peoria AZ; stepsisters Korina Ricter; Melissa Ellingson; stepbrother Josh Tanner; uncle Sam Oswald; and many more aunts and uncles. He is also survived by lifelong friends Tuk Jacobson and Kyle Troup. Travis will forever be missed as our son, brother, uncle and friend. His passions, knowledge, exuberance for life, and the friendship he offered can never be replaced.
Celebration for life for Travis will be September 18th, 2020 in Peoria, AZ. For more information email jrylinemanfamily@hotmail.com
.