|
|
Valerie Drysdale – Big Val, as she was known in the family – passed away unexpectedly on September 14, 2019 at her Yuma home. Big Val is a name she filled to the fullest of her 5'4" frame - many continue to comment to us of her "larger than life", "force of nature" personality.
Val was born August 11, 1941 to Maurice (Mac) and Natalie McCullough in Brawley CA (though she always would 'wink, wink' insist she was born in Yuma). She did move to Yuma as a child and lived her entire life here, excepting stints away for college. She attended North End schools and graduated from Yuma Union High School in 1959. She earned her Bachelor of Science in art education from the University of Arizona and her Master's equivalency in education. In 1964 she married Raymond Drysdale and instantly inherited his 3 children, Little Val, Deb and Rollie.
For many years, 1970 - 1995, Val taught art at Roosevelt and Post Schools. In 1993 she was recognized as the Arizona Art Educator of the Year. She was a founding member of Yuma Area Art Educators Association and a longtime member of Yuma Fine Arts Association, serving 2 terms on its board. Among her recent joys were her coffee groups, visiting her brother and sister-in-law in Sedona, loving her niece and best friend Jennifer McCullough, finding treasures on her thrift shopping adventures with Jeff Conte, and enjoying her dogs, her feral cat and all animals in general.
Val is survived by her husband of 55 years, Raymond Drysdale; her daughters Valerie Morrill and Deb Drysdale; her grandchildren Shelly (Greg) Stanley, Rollin Mason (Anne-Marie Gresser), Natalie Dearing (Chris Young), Lillian Morrill (Zib Jacobs) and Samuel Morrill (Laura Roberts); her 5 great grandchildren; her brother Maurie (Sandra) McCullough; her niece Jennifer McCullough, her cousins Ron Diemoz and Dennis (Marilyn) Diemoz; and close friends Beba Bann-Koenigs, Jeff Conte and Carmen Faucon.
She is preceded in death by her parents Natalie Hulsey and Mac McCullough, and her son, Rollin Drysdale.
There will be a public celebration in her honor on November 16, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm in the Yuma Art Center galleries. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that stories, photos, and artwork be shared and cherished in true "Valapalooza" fashion. Additionally, Big Val wished three things: support the arts, support animals, and grab lunch with people you love. As family friend, Laura Lorona Murphy, shared, "Such a force. The world is a little less colorful today, but heaven is brighter than ever".
Published in The Yuma Sun on Oct. 2, 2019