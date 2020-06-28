Valerie Johnson Surratt, 87, of Yuma, Arizona, passed away June 20, 2020. She was born October 10, 1932 in Sutton, Massachusetts.



Valerie and her husband, Lee, were lifetime members of the Escapees RV Club and the Fleet Reserve Association. In retirement, they enjoyed full time RV'ing for many years and spent time work-kamping. Valerie's hobby was sewing. Hundreds of her dolls have found homes all over the country. They spent many winters at Quartzsite, Arizona and were founding members of the Escapees Park in Benson, Arizona, where they lived for years before moving to Yuma in 2012.



Valerie was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Roy Surratt, Jr. and her parents, Stuart and Vera Johnson of Sutton.



She is survived by her children, Greg (Jo Ann) of Florida, and Robynne Young (Will) of Yuma, two grandchildren, Patrick and Mark Young, and great grandson Austin Young.



Desert Valley Mortuary and Research for Life are handling arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store