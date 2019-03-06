In loving memory of Valerie Lynn Hasler (Birdsong), faithful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed being a softball mom, work mom, and a giver to anyone in need. She was a woman of faith, an eternal optimist, and never took the little things for granted. Val loved cooking for her family and having a house full of laughter. She took great pleasure in a beautiful sunrise, the sound of the rain, and a hot bubble bath to end the day.



Val was born December 23,1955 in Blythe, CA the eldest of three children, and passed on February 28, 2019 in Yuma, AZ.



She is survived by her husband of nearly 45 years, Steven A. Hasler, her three daughters, Shaunna (Charles) Cowan, Vanessa (Bubba) Brack, Stephanie (Ryan) Priest, her nine grandchildren, Christine Cowan, Caitlyn Cowan, Gwenyth Brack, Gavin Brack, Austin Priest, Landon Priest, Wyatt Brack, Miles Priest, Harper Priest, her mother Shelby Birdsong, brother Wesley Birdsong, many nieces and nephews along with her beloved dogs Gracie and Hope.



She is preceded in death by her father, Don Birdsong and her sister, Marsha Sullivan.



Funeral Services to be held at The Vertical Church, Saturday March 9th at 10 am, and grave site services to follow at Desert Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Vertical Church or Arizona Children's Association. Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary