Valetta Mann
1927 - 2020
Valetta Mann was born September 24, 1927, and passed on her 93rd birthday, September 24, 2020.

She was born in Yuma County, Arizona, and lived in that general area until her husband, Vic Mann, unexpectedly passed away when he was 35; she was 34. Within a year of Vics death, Valetta packed up her two young boys, left friends and family, and moved to Santa Cruz County, California. Vic and Valetta had three children: Vicki, David, and Bobby. Each of them is married with two children, and as a result of the six grandchildren, there are eight great-grandchildren. The majority of the family still lives here in the Santa Cruz County area. Valetta lived in a family-owned Victorian house on Jordan Street in Santa Cruz, and she worked as a librarian at UCSC. More recently, she lived among friends at 750 Bay Avenue in Capitola. She was dearly beloved by many.

Her heart was with her grandchildren. She played a major role in each of their lives. Her ashes will be reunited with her husband after all of these years. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She accepted the Lord in her heart at a very young age and was a sincere believer until she passed.
Published in Yuma Sun on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mehl's Colonial Chapel
222 E Lake Ave
Watsonville, CA 95076
(831) 724-6371
November 3, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
November 3, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
