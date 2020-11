Valetta Mann was born September 24, 1927, and passed on her 93rd birthday, September 24, 2020.She was born in Yuma County, Arizona, and lived in that general area until her husband, Vic Mann, unexpectedly passed away when he was 35; she was 34. Within a year of Vics death, Valetta packed up her two young boys, left friends and family, and moved to Santa Cruz County, California. Vic and Valetta had three children: Vicki, David, and Bobby. Each of them is married with two children, and as a result of the six grandchildren, there are eight great-grandchildren. The majority of the family still lives here in the Santa Cruz County area. Valetta lived in a family-owned Victorian house on Jordan Street in Santa Cruz, and she worked as a librarian at UCSC. More recently, she lived among friends at 750 Bay Avenue in Capitola. She was dearly beloved by many.Her heart was with her grandchildren. She played a major role in each of their lives. Her ashes will be reunited with her husband after all of these years. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She accepted the Lord in her heart at a very young age and was a sincere believer until she passed.Please sign the guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/yumasun