Vandoria Louise Hubbard
1943 - 2020
Vandoria Louise Hubbard, 77 was called home by our Heavenly Father on August 22, 2020.

Van was born in Hope, Arkansas on June 11, 1943, to Ed and Elzie Jackson. She married Jimmie (Johnnie) Hubbard on May 2, 1964 in Yuma, Arizona. To this union, 3 children were born. The family lived in Yuma, Arizona. Van had a passion for cooking. She retired from cooking after having worked at Yuma School District One for 30 years as Cafeteria Manager. She was a faithful member of the Second Missionary Baptist Church, and sang in the choir.

There to greet her in eternity are her parents Ed and Elzie; brother Orbys Jackson, sisters Elsie Lee Ridgeway and Pauline Tate. Left to cherish her memory are her husband Jimmie Hubbard, sons; Christopher, Joel and Stacey (Michelle) Hubbard. Grandchildren; Chavalier (Grecia), Dante, Stephanie and Jessica Hubbard, Shayla (Cole) McAnly and Devon Hubbard. Great-Grandchildren Nevaeh, Tobias, Ishmael, Rohi, Joy and Jeremiah . Brother; CJ Jackson, sisters; Marilyn Miles, Evelyn Porter, Lucille Trunnell and Stephanie (Bryan) Harper; And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at burial site on August 29, 2020 at 11:30am at Desert Lawn.

Published in Yuma Sun on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Desert Lawn
Funeral services provided by
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-9865
7 entries
August 25, 2020
A beautiful person with a unique, spiritual voice has been called home. Sending my condolences to the family.
BERNICE REED
Family
August 25, 2020
Alway had a smile and that voice of an angel will truly be miss auntie van.
Paula PerryPerkins
Family
August 25, 2020
Aunt Van was truly a angel on earth and I know she up in heaven sing showing them how to really sang love you auntie
Paula PerryPerkins
Friend
August 25, 2020
Omg , How you will be missed I remember as a little girl you use to see me and call me my aunt susie... I remember how you use to sing and everyone in the church would stand to there feet... Mrs.Van you are amazing and wonderful. You will be missed...God bless the family and my deepest sympathy Love Tammy Muldrew Ellis and family
Tammy Muldrew Ellis
Friend
August 25, 2020
My condolences to the family on the loss of someone be so dear. I remember when Les passed she was kind enough to sing at his service.
Gina Carrillo
Acquaintance
August 25, 2020
Van is honestly one of the kindest people I have ever known. I met her when she worked with my mom at Gila Vista. As a kid I spent a lot of early mornings and summers in the cafeteria. She would always spoil us, feed us, chit chat with us, and just act like another grandma to us. I have so many fond memories of her. She will be missed dearly. Sorry for your loss...
Bianca Orozco
Friend
August 25, 2020
In loving memory of a beautiful woman with an even more beautiful and loving spirit.
Dina Morrison
Family
