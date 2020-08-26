Vandoria Louise Hubbard, 77 was called home by our Heavenly Father on August 22, 2020.



Van was born in Hope, Arkansas on June 11, 1943, to Ed and Elzie Jackson. She married Jimmie (Johnnie) Hubbard on May 2, 1964 in Yuma, Arizona. To this union, 3 children were born. The family lived in Yuma, Arizona. Van had a passion for cooking. She retired from cooking after having worked at Yuma School District One for 30 years as Cafeteria Manager. She was a faithful member of the Second Missionary Baptist Church, and sang in the choir.



There to greet her in eternity are her parents Ed and Elzie; brother Orbys Jackson, sisters Elsie Lee Ridgeway and Pauline Tate. Left to cherish her memory are her husband Jimmie Hubbard, sons; Christopher, Joel and Stacey (Michelle) Hubbard. Grandchildren; Chavalier (Grecia), Dante, Stephanie and Jessica Hubbard, Shayla (Cole) McAnly and Devon Hubbard. Great-Grandchildren Nevaeh, Tobias, Ishmael, Rohi, Joy and Jeremiah . Brother; CJ Jackson, sisters; Marilyn Miles, Evelyn Porter, Lucille Trunnell and Stephanie (Bryan) Harper; And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and other relatives.



Funeral services will be held at burial site on August 29, 2020 at 11:30am at Desert Lawn.

