Velma Louise Stewart Born April 20, 1930 on Easter Sunday. On Wednesday July 15, 2020 at 90 years young our Mother passed away.



She will be lovingly remembered by her 3 daughters, Rebecca Haile, Donna Burton, Dana Crowe, her 3 son in laws, 8 grandchildren, and many great grandchildren.



Also preceded in death her daughter Kathryn Bowman.



Her life will be celebrated with love everyday by her family.

