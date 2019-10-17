Home

Verda May (Davis) Nelson


1929 - 2019
Verda May (Davis) Nelson Obituary
Verda was born in Pocahontas, AR to Jessie and Margrete Davis. In 1936 the family moved to Somerton, AZ. She married the love of her life, Bill Nelson, in 1947, and they moved to Yuma, AZ with their 3 children in 1957.

Our Mother was an avid outdoors person. She loved hunting, fishing, and camping with her family as well as gardening and cooking - and she excelled at all of them.

Mom was a totally devoted wife, mother and Christian (Ave B. Church of Christ). Her loving family and deep faith was her refuge and joy throughout her 90 years of life.

She is survived by her children: Claude (Diane), Steve (Melanie), and Vicki (Gary). Also 5 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren, her brother Harry Davis (Yuma), sister Dorothy Calhoun (Oregon), many nieces and nephews and cousins as well as her Christian family.

Verda was preceded in death by her parents, husband, an infant child, 3 brothers, and 3 sisters.

As per her wishes, Verda will be cremated and no serviced will be held.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Oct. 17, 2019
