With a smile on his face, Verner passed away peacefully at home, June 10, 2019.



Verner Rube was born November 20, 1942 in Riga, Latvia, the youngest of three brothers and a baby sister, to Paulis and Ludmila Rube. During World War II, Verner's entire family became refugees traveling by foot and train to displaced person camps in Germany. While waiting in the DP camps for the next of God's plan, two of Verner's sisters were born. In 1951 the family was sponsored by the Lutheran Church and Whitman Farms of Antelope, AZ, allowing immigration to the United States. The family began the immigration process in New Orleans, LA. Verner became a US citizen December 11, 1972.



Verner graduated in the FIRST graduating class of Kofa High School in 1962, and was the school's first drum major. During football season, rumor has it that the band members held their breath as he was introduced onto the field, because of his high, layed back, kick-run which has never been duplicated in the Yuma area.



After graduation, Verner enlisted in the US Air Force and was deployed to Guam during the Vietnam conflict. Following an Honorable Discharge, Verner became a drifter for a number of years, working as a fruit tramp, carny, cook and a fisherman. He experienced many adventures during this time.



Returning home to Yuma, Verner went to work for Bruce Church Ranch. Other employers included YRMC, the Southern Pacific Railroad and Valley Sand and Gravel, and from there he retired. During this time, Verner found his Earth Angel and true love, Gloria Franco. They united and married May 5, 1990.



Verner became a true warrior for his Savior, Jesus Christ. He and Gloria shared the "Good News" with many people along the way; at the prison, nursing homes, and the many persons he met at hospitals and cancer centers where he received treatment. Verner wanted everyone to know the True Peace he felt. He was a member of First Christian Church.



Retirement found Verner dabbling in woodworking making many intricate signs, benches, birdhouses, and washoe boards, of which he sold many. He enjoyed creating new designs and his Christmas ornaments were the highlight of the family gift exchange every year.



Verner is survived by his wife, Gloria, sisters; Renate Ruth, Brigitta (Jack) Fox and Edite (Scott) Seamans. Other survivors include; stepsons Tony (Adela) Franco, Mitch and Paul Franco, and Granddaughters - Sandra, Julia, Sophia, and Eden. Brothers-in-law include George (Carmen) Ibarra and Louie (Gloria) Ibarra. He is also survived by his dear, faithful, friend Elizabeth O'Hep and family, many nephews and nieces, and his loyal four legged buddy, KC.



Verner was preceded in death by his parents - Paulis and Ludmila Rube, sister Amanda Rube and brothers Paul and Bernts (Johnny) Rube.



No services are planned, per Verner's request.



