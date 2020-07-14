Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Vernon Lloyd Anderson passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020 in Yuma, Arizona. Vernon was the son of Pauline and Lloyd Anderson.Vernon was born in Delta, Utah on June 21, 1936.



He was the current husband of Rose Boyland Anderson. His former deceased spouse DawnRae Anderson passed away October 4, 2014. They shared fifty nine wonderful years of marriage together. Vernon graduated from Tooele High School. He then attended barber school where he became a licensed barber and practiced barbering. He also built his own barber shop which still stands today. Vernon worked for the Salt Lake Tribune in Salt lake city, Utah for the newspaper business for many years. This allowed him and his family to work along with him.



After moving to Yuma, Vernon and DawnRae bought DawnRae's office coffee service. This service was appreciated by many businesses in the Yuma area. Lastly, Vernon worked for Walmart where he was a door greeter. He loved this position of being able to talk to everyone that came in the store. Vernon was a celebrity in his city and everyone knew him. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.



He enjoyed reading books and keeping his mind busy with many different business opportunities and ideas. Dad's interests and hobbies included reading the classifieds in the newspaper and dreaming of his next plan. He could have been a pig farmer due to a pig collection, he had two different avocado farms, a fish farm, a restaurant owner. He will be remembered for his enjoyment of life, the chase to the next venture, and his genuine love and concern for his family and his friends. We all love you Dad and will miss you until we meet again.



He is survived by his spouse, Rose Boyland Anderson; His five Children and their spouses, Terrie Rae Arbuckle, (Bill), Cindy Vla Anderson, Randy Vernon Anderson, (Kathy), Rick Dell Anderson, (Jody), Jeffery Don Anderson, (Brenda). Vernon had eighteen grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren. His Sister, Phyllis and Bob Twede; sister, Sheila and Rick Dial.



Preceded in death by brother Ronnie Anderson.



The graveside services will be held in Salt Lake City Utah at the Redwood Memorial Cemetery at a later date due to uncertain circumstances.

