|
|
Vernon Spencer Smith, 80, passed away on February 13, 2020 at Yuma Regional Medical Center. Vernon was born to Albert Smith and Theola Hills on February 21, 1939 at Ft. Yuma, California.
Vernon was enjoying his last few years at home but kept active teaching the younger generation our traditional songs and values. His last full time job was as the Tribal Administrator for the Quechan Indian Tribe from 2011 through 2018. He graduated from St. John's Indian School, Komatke, AZ, he was a member of the Mormon Church and his hobbies included painting, traveling and playing his favorite slots at any casino near his location. Most importantly he would give his time to anyone that needed it and help those less fortunate without judgement or hesitation.
Surviving Vernon are his wife, Lucinda Escalanti Smith of the Ft. Yuma Quechan Indian Reservation; his children, Virgil S. Smith of the Ft. Yuma Quechan Indian Reservation; Deanna Smith of Yuma, AZ; grandchild, Katherine Smith of Yuma, AZ and numerous, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Vernon was preceded in Death by his parents Albert Smith and Theola Hills; brother Virgil S. Smith; sister Caroline Stillman and son Clinton Bard.
Service will be at Yuma Mortuary on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm. Traditional Rites will be at Quechan Big House on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 5:00 pm and cremation will be on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 5:00 am.
Pallbearers: Various Nephews, Cousins and Friends
Honorary Pallbearers: Daryl Hills Sr.; Rudy Allen; Ronald Juan; Damon Polk; James Montague; Sergio A. Barton; Philbrick Emerson; Michael Andrews; Ray Valenzuela Jr.; Jerome Antone; Joseph Gary Menta; Preston Arroweed; Lorey Cachora; Wallace Antone
Published in The Yuma Sun on Feb. 20, 2020