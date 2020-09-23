Victor C. Bright was called home by the Lord on Sunday, August 30, 2020, from Yuma, Arizona. He was born January 13, 1941, to Selby and Louise Bright in San Augustine, Texas.



Victor graduated from San Jose State College with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering and was employed by the U.S. Navy and then by private contractors. After retirement he enjoyed the RV lifestyle, desert exploration, woodcarving, and dancing to country music.



Victor is survived by his wife, Rosemary; children Vicki (Chad) Robertson, Barbara (Shawn) Westerhoff, Richard (Kristin) Bright, Michael (Jennifer) Bright, Carl (Rose) Bright; and ten grandchildren.



Funeral Mass will be at St. John Newmann Catholic Church (11545 E. 40th St., Yuma) on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 9:30 AM. Interment immediately following the Mass at the Columbarium.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store