Victoria L. Hahn, 63, of Yuma, died June 18, 2020, in St. Maries, Idaho.
Born Oct. 28, 1956, in Phoenix, she was a paralegal at Karnas Law.
No services are planned at this time.
Hodge Funeral Home in St. Maries, Idaho, is handling arrangements.
Born Oct. 28, 1956, in Phoenix, she was a paralegal at Karnas Law.
No services are planned at this time.
Hodge Funeral Home in St. Maries, Idaho, is handling arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.