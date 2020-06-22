Or Copy this URL to Share

Victoria L. Hahn, 63, of Yuma, died June 18, 2020, in St. Maries, Idaho.



Born Oct. 28, 1956, in Phoenix, she was a paralegal at Karnas Law.



No services are planned at this time.



Hodge Funeral Home in St. Maries, Idaho, is handling arrangements.

