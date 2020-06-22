Victoria L. Hahn
1956 - 2020
Victoria L. Hahn, 63, of Yuma, died June 18, 2020, in St. Maries, Idaho.

Born Oct. 28, 1956, in Phoenix, she was a paralegal at Karnas Law.

No services are planned at this time.

Hodge Funeral Home in St. Maries, Idaho, is handling arrangements.

Published in Yuma Sun from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
