Vincent Arballo Medina, age 88, of Yuma, AZ, died from natural causes on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Sun West Choice in Sun West, AZ.



Born January 22, 1932, Vincent had a passion for succeeding in all his life endeavors and providing for his family. As a young man in his teens, he began as a farm worker and rose to management level with several companies, then to owning his own company for many years before retiring.



Throughout his life, Vincent enjoyed the simple pleasure of living, listening to Mexican music, fishing off the rock pier at Moss Landing, camping at Arroyo Seco, cooking for family and friends, and teasing his young children. He once told his kids he had hooked a whale at Moss Landing, and they proceeded to tell everyone at the beach that this was true. Often, when one of his children complained of a minor injury, he would say "go do it again" to suggest it was not that big of a deal. He taught his kids the notion of hard work by allowing them to pick strawberries in the fields for pay, knowing not one would ever want to return after one day. His passion for cooking lead him to open a Mexican restaurant in Salinas. While his frijoles and rice were good, his chile verde was the best in town. As a grandfather, he earned the name Grandpa Cookie by sharing his love of sweets with his grandkids – usually before dinner. Later in life, he enjoyed spending time in the casinos. He always loved to barbecue and celebrated life whenever possible. He will always be remembered for his humor, infectious simile, and warm and compassionate spirit.



Vincent was preceded in death by his father, Guillermo Serrano Medina, and his mother, Guadalupe Castro Arballo, and his siblings Guillermo Medina, Margret Medina (Sanchez), Josefina Medina (Herrera), Manuel Arballo Medina, and Martha Medina (Pacheco).



He is survived by siblings Alejandro Eduardo Medina and Mary Ann Medina (Yost), his wife Virginia Medina and their son Vicente Medina, his children Teresa Irwin (husband Mike), Vincent Medina (wife Terese), Debara Medina (husband Larry), Anita Medina, Viola Galbiso (husband Jerry), Celeste Medina, Tiffany Medina (husband Bruce), Jesus Medina (wife Lulu), several step-sons and step-daughters, and many wonderful grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



The viewing will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 4 to 8 PM at Johnson Mortuary & Desert Lawn Memorial, 1415 South 1st Ave. in Yuma, AZ. The memorial will be held at 11 AM, Friday, September 11, 2020 also at Johnson Mortuary. The burial will follow at approximately 12 PM at Desert Lawn.

