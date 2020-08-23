1/1
Vinnita Lynn Babic
1971 - 2020
Vinnita Lynn Babic passed away peacefully in the Emergency Room at YRMC on August 6th, 2020.

She proudly served in the U.S. Air Force during the Gulf War as a Graphics Illustrator. Vinnita was a very active member in the Open Door Church back in Fayetteville, NC.

While being confined to a wheelchair for 13 years, she never let it get her down. She taught techniques and the Art of Painting to Home School Children. She was a Bible Fellowship Leader. Vinnita devoted her life to God, now she is receiving her rewards in Heaven and is sleeping peacefully and is no longer fighting pain.

She is survived by her mother, Mary Jones and her stepdad, Jesse Martinez. Her father, Andrew Babic, her pride and joy were her two cats, KitKat and Reesey.

She will be dearly missed by Family and Friends.

Military Honors will be given on Saturday, August 29th, 2020 at the American Legion Post #19 at 10:00 am followed by a luncheon at the Landin's home.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to the Foundation of YRMC, Attn: Cancer Resource Center.

A big Thank You to American Legion Post #19, Vietnam Veterans Color Guard, Warren and Woody for the service and the Landin's for their home and others we may have forgotten.

Published in Yuma Sun on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Service
10:00 AM
American Legion Post #19
Memories & Condolences

August 19, 2020
I never thought this is how it would end. I certainly never wanted to be an only child, and I’m broken that my sister is gone.
Annessa Babic
Sister
