Violet Ruth (Sanchez) Woon passed away on November 19, 2020 at the age of 92. Violet was born May 9, 1928 in Queens, New York to Mary and Dominic Savino. She was the oldest of 9 children.



In 1944 Violet married Luis V. Sanchey. They had 4 children. She moved us to Yuma, Arizona in 1959. Later they adopted a fifth child. She worked as a Telephone Operator and Cashier at the MCCS Commissary. In 1965 she married Ben F. Woon. At that time she worked in payroll for the U.S. Marine Corps. Violet and Ben opened a Greyhound Kennel.



Violet enjoyed being a Girl Scout Leader and bowling.



She was preceded in death by Ben F. Woon; sons, Issac M. Sanchez, Dana L. Sanchez, Damon A. Sanchez, Brian Sanchez. Sisters, Francis and Evelyn and brother, Bobby.



She is survived by Daughter, Leandra (LeRoy) Niles; daughters-in-laws, Irma Sanchez, Kimie Ann Sanchez, Linda McCormick. Sisters, Martha, Virginia and Nancy; brothers, Paul and Richard. Several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

There will be a Celebration of Life after the COVID crisis at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store