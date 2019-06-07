|
Viqui Cano passed away on May 22, 2019 at home. She was born in Somerton, AZ on October 6, 1924 to the late P.R. and Luisa Cano.
She was a registered nurse for over 40 years.
She was preceded in death by her brothers Orlando and David Cano.
She is survived by her brother Phillip Cano, Sisters Olga Lederer, Dolores Christensen and Dora Montijo, many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 11AM, at First Christian Church, 3261 S. Ave. 6E, Yuma, AZ.
Published in The Yuma Sun on June 7, 2019