Virgil L. Moore, 77, also known as "Joe" passed from this life on June 23, 2019. He was born in Yuma, Arizona on November 24, 1941. He passed at his home, with his wife and companion Sally, and family by his side.



At an early age Virgil was active in farming in Dome Valley along with his dad. Besides farming, he loved driving the hay trucks to various dairies in the Phoenix area.



In later years he went into sales at Seabury Chevrolet, Karl Moedl and Alexander Ford as the Fleet Manager.



Virgil had a love for fun and adventure. He loved El Golfo (where he was known as El Presidente). Roping, hunting, racing, sand drags and driving fast cars were just a few things he loved to do. In the later part of his life he fell in love with the game of golf. On the course is where he met many of his now lifelong friends. He also loved the mountains, with slow rides on the 300 road looking for wildlife.



Virgil was preceded in death by his parents Howard V. Moore and Zelma M. Moore.



He is survived by his wife Sally, Brothers Ronnie (Carol) Moore, Bucky (Jennifer) Moore and Sister Lynda (Jason) Penny.



He is also survived by his beloved children. Rick (Sheila) Moore, Debbie Moore-Garcia, Marty Moore, Darcy Moore, Bria Moore-Sherinian, Bret (Nikki) Moore, Bentley (Ashley) Nakasawa and Ann Nakasawa-Ferguson.



His grandchildren, Michael, Chance, Coby, Candace, Justin, Jordin, Joni, Aiden, Owen, Dylan, Presley, Holden, Bailey, Ben and Avery.



His Great-grandchildren, Joseph, Cameron, Connor, Maddix, Charlie and Cayden.



There will be a celebration of Virgil's life on July 5, 2019 at 10:30 at The Patio at Desert Hills Golf Course for family and friends. When in need, a dear friend said "He was always the first to show up without fail. You don't replace that." Please join us to share your love and stories. A Legend in Yuma, no doubt, a lot of people will have a story to tell. He was larger than life and one of a kind.



We'll see you again Virgil "When we all get to Heaven." Published in The Yuma Sun on June 28, 2019