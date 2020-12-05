Virginia "Ginny" Louise (McElhaney) Bare passed away on November 27, 2020, at the age of 76. Ginny was born July 2, 1944, in Yuma, Arizona to Frank and Lucille McElhaney. She grew up in Wellton, Arizona with her 3 sisters, Judy Bump, Wanda Lucht, and Frankie Coulter. She was always anxious to share stories about the fun adventures she and her sisters had growing up on the farm with all their cousins.



Ginny graduated Salutatorian from Antelope Union High School in 1962. She attended Northern Arizona University, where she was a founding member of the NAU Chapter of the AOPi Sorority.



Ginny married Dwight W. Bare on August 25, 1968, and they lived in Mesa, Arizona. When her two children were born in 1973, she became a full-time mom and homemaker. She later returned to school at Arizona State University to complete her bachelors degree in Elementary Education.



Ginny's talent and love for music brought her great fulfillment. Whether playing guitar for a sing-along around the campfire or playing her violin at church, her music was always a blessing to those around her. Ginny was inquisitive, taking time to dive deeply into any subject that interested her, especially the Bible and current events. Ginny was actively involved volunteering at her children's schools and more recently, volunteered at Sunshine Acres Childrens Home. Her greatest joy was being grandmother to Tyler and Elizabeth Bare and Paige and Nathan Korpan.



Ginny is survived by her husband, Dwight Bare; son, Matthew Bare; daughter, Yvette Korpan; grandchildren, Tyler Bare, Elizabeth Bare, Paige Korpan, and Nathan Korpan; and her sisters, Wanda Lucht and Frankie Coulter. She will be greatly missed, but we joyfully celebrate her freedom now in eternity.



A celebration of her life will be held at Red Mountain Community Church, 6101 E. Virginia Street, Mesa, Arizona 85215, on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sunshine Acres Children's Home in Mesa, Arizona.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store