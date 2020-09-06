1/1
W. Larry Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share W.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On August 21, 2020, W. Larry Moore, 86 went home to Jesus, his Lord and Savior and into the eternal company of those he missed for so long.

His wife, Joanne, children, grandchildren, sisters and nephews will miss him immeasurably. He'll also be missed by a wide circle of friends he collected throughout his life, throughout the country, especially in Yuma, Wellton and Grand Rapid, MI, his summer "home" for many years.

Although he'd be the first to tell you he was far from perfect, his heart was huge and he never missed an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others, even those he'd just met.

He'll be remembered for his unquenchable sense of humor, his down home stories and his unvarnished perspective and wise council to many who often sought him out. He was truly one of a kind.

Arrangements are still pending.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Yuma Sun on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved