On August 21, 2020, W. Larry Moore, 86 went home to Jesus, his Lord and Savior and into the eternal company of those he missed for so long.



His wife, Joanne, children, grandchildren, sisters and nephews will miss him immeasurably. He'll also be missed by a wide circle of friends he collected throughout his life, throughout the country, especially in Yuma, Wellton and Grand Rapid, MI, his summer "home" for many years.



Although he'd be the first to tell you he was far from perfect, his heart was huge and he never missed an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others, even those he'd just met.



He'll be remembered for his unquenchable sense of humor, his down home stories and his unvarnished perspective and wise council to many who often sought him out. He was truly one of a kind.



Arrangements are still pending.

