Walter E Crick
1931 - 2020
Walter was 89 years old, passed away on October 28, 2020 in Yuma, Arizona. He was born June 2, 1931 in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Parents were Felix G. Crick and Kathleen D. Crick.

Walter had an Associate's degree in Electrical Engineering. He was a medic in the Army for two years. He was married to Phyllis M. Crick for 60 years. Walter retired from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana after working there for 22 years. His hobbies included coin collecting and gardening.

Survived by Phyllis M. Crick (spouse), Dateland, Arizona. Gloria K. Shoemaker (daughter), West Lafayette, Indiana; Shayna M. Athope (daughter) and Damien Athope (son-in-law), Itasca, Illinois; Tammy S. Balser (daughter) and Rodney Balser (son-in-law), Summerfield, North Carolina; Kennith E. Crick (son) and Susan Crick (daughter-in-law), McHenry, Illinois. Walter had 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

Walter was preceded in death by his parents Felix G. Crick, Kathleen D. Crick, and 12 siblings.
Published in Yuma Sun on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Yuma Mortuary & Crematory
775 S 5Th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
(928) 782-9865
