Walter Frank Wiggins III, 73, of Yuma, died July 05, 2020, at Yuma Regional Medical Center.

Born Aug. 03, 1946, in Columbia, S.C, he worked with ordnance in the US Marine Corps.

Funeral services will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Johnson Mortuary.

Johnson Mortuary is handling arrangements , with cremation at Desert Lawn Memorial Park Crematory.

