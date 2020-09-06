1/1
Walter John MacAskill
1944 - 2020
Walter John MacAskill, a long time resident of Yuma went to be with our Lord and Savior on August 25th, 2020.

Battling Parkinson's and Dementia for several years, he had been under the care of Heaven Sandpointe and Acacia Hospice.

Walter affectionately known Butch, was born in Portland, Oregon on May 18th, 1944 to parents Walter F. and Susanna K. MacAskill.

In 1952 the family moved from Chula Vista, California to Yuma when Butch was only 8 and his sister barely 3 months old. Growing up, he attended Palmcroft, Gila Vista and was one of the first classes to enroll in the newly built Kofa High School. He later apprenticed under the guidance of his uncle Mike, who was a master carpenter, which led Butch into construction work. He especially liked hanging sheetrock and worked many places throughout his career, including Alaska during the building of the pipeline.

As Butch got older, he took up residence with his widowed mother to help her out. They fondly shared going to the casino together until her death in 2008. Shortly after, due to health issues he then moved into an assisted living facility.

Survived by his only sister, Elizabeth (MacAskill) Shepherd, her husband Nick J. Shepherd; daughter, Tiffany (MacAskill) Yoho, her husband Joshua Yoho; granddaughter, Jade Yoho; nieces, Kathy Shearer, Sarah Emerick, Nickie Shepherd-Brady, her husband Stephen Brady; great nephews, Douglas Gillespie, Jonathan Shepherd, Joshua Cude, Scott Shearer Jr., Grayson Emerick, Brandon J. Brady; great nieces, Tiffany Shearer, Hailey Shepherd, Stephanie Cude, Rebecca Brady, Brielle Emerick and lastly, his beloved dog, Tinkerbell.

In lieu of flowers the family asks you to make a donation in memory to the Parkinson's Foundation.

There will be a small outdoor Memorial Service held at a later date.

Published in Yuma Sun on Sep. 6, 2020.
