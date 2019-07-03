Wanda Lea Dildine, age 89, of Yuma, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. She was born to the late Roy and Daisy Ward, in Kansas City, Missouri, on November 2, 1929.



Wanda grew up on a farm in Hume, Missouri and was an active participant of 4-H since she was a young girl. She was a 4-H leader in Yuma, Arizona for over 40 years. For many years she could be seen talking to the many that knew her at the Chicken building at the Yuma County Fair. Wanda enjoyed her animals, chickens, dogs, cats, ducks, geese, birds, rabbits, as well as others. She was always glad to help an animal in need. Wanda loved to make quilts for those she loved. She made many for her children, grand children, new babies, etc. Wanda began her teaching career in a one-room school house in her home town of Hume, Missouri. She went on to move to Yuma, Arizona and teach in Yuma School District #1 where she retired after years of teaching and working as Director of Special Education. She was always an advocate for those that needed support the most.



Wanda was preceded in death by her grandson, Michael Lee Jones.



She will be loved and missed by many. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Don and Loretta Dildine of Yuma, daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Jim Jones, daughter, Cindy Spade, and son, Ron Dildine along with numerous grandchildren, two sisters (Mary Lou Ward and Carolyn Barto), two nieces and a nephew.



A celebration of Wanda's life will be held on Saturday, July, 6th, 2019 at 10:00 am at Del Angel Mortuary (Formally Kammann) 795 West 28th Street, Yuma, Arizona.



In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Yuma County 4H. Published in The Yuma Sun on July 3, 2019