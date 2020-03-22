Home

Wanda Marie Scott


1969 - 2020
Wanda Marie Scott Obituary
Wanda Marie Scott passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Yuma Regional Medical Center. She was born on June 5, 1969 at Yuma Hospital to Michael Lee Whitmarsh and Marie Jane Scott of Winterhaven, California.

Surviving Marie are her brother, Michael Lee Scott of Yuma, Arizona, nephews include, Anthony Scott, Perval Scott, Ethan Scott, William Scott, Michael Scott Jr., Justin P. Scott and her niece, Jada Jererra. Cousins surviving are Manfred Scott, Bernice Scott, Robert Scott, Loretta Scott and Vernoka Scott.

Maria will be missed by many friends including Mary Pierce, Joshua McNeil, Ezekiel McNeil and Shanandowa McNeil.

Services will be held at the Quechan Cry House on Friday, March 27, 2020 and Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Published in The Yuma Sun on Mar. 22, 2020
